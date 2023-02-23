The manager was speaking for the club's social media after a 58th minute header from Troy Chiabi was the difference in an away win against Bradford (Park Avenue) on Monday.

He said: “I was hoping the game was going to be easier because of the way we started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They obviously got to grips with the game and made it more difficult but [goalkeeper] Alex Mitchell has not had to make a save in the last two games, so we must be doing something right defensively.

Manager Graham Fenton's team have now won two games in a row, but remain at risk of relegation. (Image: Stephen Beecroft)

“We are not giving an awful lot of chances away. We are creating really good situations but we are not finishing them off. We have got to be clinical, we have got to be ruthless.”

Spartans’ next game takes them away to fellow relegation candidates AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenton added: “We have got a long journey to go down there but we are in good spirits.

“Can we turn six points into nine in three games? That would be a magnificent week's work.”

Blyth Spartans players celebrate with away supporters after Monday's victory. (Image: Stephen Beecroft)

Winger Curtis Round agreed that the team needs to be more consistent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have to go again Saturday. We were talking about how it was a big eight days for us with these three games, and we were looking to get nine out of nine.

“We are looking really solid at the back now. Two clean sheets in a row. Hopefully we can start to add more goals because it is a nervy ending when we are just one nil up.

“We believe that we are better than where we are in the table at the moment. Hopefully we start to show that week in week out.”

Celebrations after a vital three points are secured for Blyth Spartans by a Troy Chiabi header. (Image: Stephen Beecroft)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Spartans defender Toby Lees, shoring up the defence has been a focus in training. He said: “It is something we have really been working on, not just as a back four but as a team.

“It gives the strikers a platform to go and score goals and win us the games.