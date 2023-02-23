Blyth Spartans manager Graham Fenton looks for team to be more clinical
Blyth Spartans manager Graham Fenton said his team has to be more ruthless in order to keep up the momentum from two 1-0 wins in a row.
The manager was speaking for the club's social media after a 58th minute header from Troy Chiabi was the difference in an away win against Bradford (Park Avenue) on Monday.
He said: “I was hoping the game was going to be easier because of the way we started.
“They obviously got to grips with the game and made it more difficult but [goalkeeper] Alex Mitchell has not had to make a save in the last two games, so we must be doing something right defensively.
“We are not giving an awful lot of chances away. We are creating really good situations but we are not finishing them off. We have got to be clinical, we have got to be ruthless.”
Spartans’ next game takes them away to fellow relegation candidates AFC Telford United on Saturday.
Fenton added: “We have got a long journey to go down there but we are in good spirits.
“Can we turn six points into nine in three games? That would be a magnificent week's work.”
Winger Curtis Round agreed that the team needs to be more consistent.
He said: “We have to go again Saturday. We were talking about how it was a big eight days for us with these three games, and we were looking to get nine out of nine.
“We are looking really solid at the back now. Two clean sheets in a row. Hopefully we can start to add more goals because it is a nervy ending when we are just one nil up.
“We believe that we are better than where we are in the table at the moment. Hopefully we start to show that week in week out.”
According to Spartans defender Toby Lees, shoring up the defence has been a focus in training. He said: “It is something we have really been working on, not just as a back four but as a team.
“It gives the strikers a platform to go and score goals and win us the games.
“We are still fully focused on what is ahead. We have got a big game on Saturday against Telford. Another three points that are needed.”