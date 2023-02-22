Manager Graham Fenton made one change from the 1-0 home victory against Kettering Town two days prior, with loanee striker Sam Hodgson replacing Troy Chiabi.

Spartans started quickly with captain Nicky Deverdics rifling one at Park Avenue keeper Sykes-Kenworthy, but he was equal to the effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early pressure from Blyth led to Sam Hodgson laying the ball off to McGowan, who was brought down by the keeper.

Celebrations after a vital three points are secured for Blyth Spartans by a Troy Chiabi header. (Image: Blyth Spartans)

The referee was not interested, to the travelling support’s fury.

Park Avenue’s first chance came from a 40-yard free kick floated in and headed toward goal, only for Rhys Evans to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park Avenue got more comfortable but Spartans nearly had a chance when Cedric Main got into space and tried to pick out a pass, only for the ball to zip out of play past Curtis Round.

Troy Chiabi replaced the injured Sam Hodgson at half time.

Bradford had a good chance early after the break, but soon after Blyth was back on the attack.

After collecting a deflected cross, Main crossed for Chiabi at the back post to head home and put Spartans 1-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Elsdon came on, replacing Curtis Round to reinforce the defence.

Bradford tried for an equaliser, but they failed to really get a shot on target with numerous crosses and corners floating across the box or being cleared away by the Spartans defence.