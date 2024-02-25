Blyth Spartans duo praised after brave comeback in draw with Boston United

Blyth Spartans defender Finn Cousin-Dawson (photo Paul Scott)

Jon Shaw praised goalscorers Finn Cousin-Dawson and Jordan Cook after Blyth Spartans fought back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 home draw with National League North rivals Boston United.

With new owner Irfan Liaquat watching on from the Croft Park stands just days after he completed his takeover of the club, Spartans found themselves facing up to the prospect of a third defeat inside a week after their visitors enjoyed the better of the first-half. A neat finish from Keaton Ward opened the scoring with the quarter-hour mark approaching before a poor pass out of defence from on-loan Bradford City defender Cousin-Dawson was punished by Kelsey Mooney just seconds before the break.

Finn Cousin-Dawson celebrates after scoring in Blyth Spartans' 2-2 draw with Boston United (photo Paul Scott)

However, former Hartlepool United forward Cook halved the deficit with a stunning finish following good work from substitute JJ Hooper and that set up Cousin-Dawson to power home a header from a Nicky Deverdics corner to ensure Shaw's men were rewarded with a point after a much-improved second-half display.

Speaking after the draw, the Spartans boss praised the attitude of Cousin-Dawson after he made amends for his part in Boston's second goal by continuing his 'knack' of coming up with vital goals of his own throughout his season-long spell at Croft Park.

He told The Gazette: "I just told the local lads there that at the end of the game he (Cousin-Dawson) should be on the ceiling talking about how he's saved the result with a great header - but he's in there with his chin on his chest and his hand in the air saying 'sorry lads for the goal'. And I refuse to say he gave it away because he's made slight mistake, they've jumped on it and scored.

"That's the kind of character he is and the threat he gives us in both boxes, with the extreme intensity and desire to win the ball in our box and he has that knack of the same thing in their box and that is what is going to make him a dangerous prospect for anybody. He's with us until the end of the season from Bradford - but whoever takes him and whichever rung of the ladder he goes to, he has a bright future."

Shaw also praised the impact of recent signing Jordan Cook after he recovered from an ineffective first-half display to grab his first goal for the club with a powerful finish that laid the foundations for his side's comeback. The former Sunderland academy man collected a pass from JJ Hooper before crashing a rising effort beyond visitors keeper Cameron Gregory and into the roof of his net. Cook looked a threat throughout the second-half after reverting to the left-hand side of an attacking trio and Shaw is looking forward to seeing more from the forward.

He said: "We have seen glimpes of it from the first moment he (Cook) stepped on to the pitch in regards to his quality on the ball and with what he sees with the ball at his feet. He's having to work very hard and is probably playing a lot more minutes than he should be at this stage of his recovery. But he wants to, he's willing to, he wants to be out there. I started him up in a two and then asked him to do a bigger job out there in the wide areas where he looked extremely dangerous.

"In the last few weeks, we've seen glimpes. The other night at Farsley he looked after the ball very well on a tough pitch, hit the bar and I have been waiting for him, hoping he gets that goal - and today he has really opened his account with a hell of a finish."