Northumberland FA to introduce mystery shopper-style observation of grassroots football games
Northumberland FA’s Respect and Reward scheme involves referees marking the players, coaches, and spectators of the teams they officiate on their behaviour during the game.
The marks allow the FA to monitor behaviour and award prizes to the teams that are making grassroots football a positive and enjoyable experience.
A team of mystery shopper-style Positive Football Ambassadors is also being introduced this year, which will anonymously observe a sample of matches every week and feed back to clubs and the FA where positive environments are being nurtured and how improvements could be made.
They will also be able to provide evidence following reports of misconduct.
Dean Buckle, head of inclusion and compliance at the Northumberland FA, said: “We believe that grassroots football should be a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved in the game.
“By appointing a number of ambassadors, we significantly enhance our ability to observe football matches and we anticipate the ambassadors will observe at least 300 games per season. This is in addition to the 100 plus observations conducted each year by our staff team.
“The insight that we will gain through our ambassador reports will help us to truly understand what is working really well in grassroots football, along with highlighting the areas that may require additional focus and intervention.
“I am excited by the positive difference I expect this scheme will have.”
In its first year, the scheme awarded over £2,500 worth of kit and equipment vouchers as rewards. It is returning thanks to sponsorship by Collingwood Insurance.