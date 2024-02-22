Jon Shaw celebrates during Blyth Spartans' win against South Shields (photo Kevin Wilson)

New Blyth Spartans sporting director Steve Howard has thrown his backing behind Jon Shaw as he looks to guide the Croft Park club to success under new ownership.

The former Derby County and Leicester City striker was appointed to a newly-created position at the National League North club following the completion of a takeover by Tyneside-based businessmen Irfan Liaquat on Wednesday morning. The first game under the new ownership will come on Saturday afternoon when in-form Boston United are the visitors to Croft Park - and Howard has given his support to Spartans boss Shaw as he looks to lead his side to a first win in seven games.

Picture: Blyth Spartans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Gazette: “The type of football Jon wants to play is exactly what we want.

“It’s exciting, passing football and I keep saying to Jon, we’ve got the right manager. He will manage higher, without a shadow of a doubt. If you give him the tools and the bullets, he will make that work. That’s my job. I am so passionate about creating a team where everyone talks about Blyth Spartans, other players talk to other playing saying you should sign for them because the atmosphere is unbelievable. He is on the same page, he tries to play football.”

Shaw’s squad has been severely depleted by injuries in recent weeks and the Spartans boss has been forced to hand starts to a number of younger players against the likes of Scunthorpe United, Spennymoor Town and Farsley Celtic. The takeover has prompted talk of a move into the transfer market and the possible arrival of new players to boost Shaw’s ranks ahead of a hectic end of the season.

Howard stressed the new Spartans hierarchy have already been hard at work looking to bring in new signings and aim to continue those conversations now the takeover has been formally completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad