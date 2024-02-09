Stoppage time goal sees Blyth Spartans share the points with Scunthorpe United

Will McGowan scores the equaliser against Scunthorpe United. Picture: Paul Scott

Desperate to put a run of three defeats behind them, they conceded late in the second half, but kept going and grabbed an injury time equaliser through Will McGowan to earn a point against the second-placed team in the league, who were still playing in the Football League two years ago.

New loan signing Oli Thompson was named in the starting 11 again after his goal on his debut following his move from Gateshead, and Harry Arnison was named as a substitute as he returns from injury. Manager Jon Shaw was without keeper Alex Mitchell, JJ O’Donnell, Michael Liddle and JJ Hooper.

The visitors had the best of the opening spell, Elliot Forbes doing well to block a cut back and keeper Dan Langley, who voted Blyth’s man of the match, making a couple of good saves from free kicks.

The home side had a let-off when Scunthorpe’s Kian Scales had the ball in the back of the net after 28 minutes only for it to be ruled out for offside – perhaps harshly – after a consultation between the referee and his assistant.

Danny Elliott then had a couple of half chances for the visitors as the half drew to a close, the two teams going in level.

Langley was the busier of the two keepers again in the second half, dealing comfortably with free kicks before making a great save in the 73rd minute when he parried an effort by Cameron Wilson.





The visitors went ahead six minutes later when Elliott made finally got on the scoresheet, prodding home a pass by Dion Sembie-Ferris.

Blyth didn’t give up and scored in the fourth minute of added time after a shot by substitute Billy Gordon was parried by the Scunthorpe keeper. A clutch of players pounced, with McGowan getting the last touch.