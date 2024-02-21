Blyth Spartans are looking for home comforts after two defeats on the road

Harry Gardiner has extended his loan spell with Blyth and played against Farsley Celtic. Picture: Blyth Spartans

After the loss at Spennymoor Town on Saturday, boss Jon Shaw was hoping for a result on Tuesday to get Blyth’s season back on track.

The club is still hampered by injuries, with the quartet of Michael Liddle, JJ O’Donnell, Oli Thompson and JJ Hooper unavailable, and Blyth were unable to hold out as Farsley slung balls into the box.

Lewis Turner netted the winner in the third minute of stoppage time to give the home team all three points.

Shaw said after the game: “It’s the way things are going for us at the moment. We can’t sit and dwell on it, we can’t put our heads down and feel sorry for ourselves.”

He added: “We are young, we are naive, we are missing key players and I know people say go out and bring somebody in, it’s easier said than done. It’s not like I haven’t been trying to bring a couple of people in.”

Speaking about the late winner, defender Rhys Evans said: “It’s hard and frustrating, but we’ve got to get ourselves going again for Saturday.

“We probably deserved something from the game but it just wasn’t to be.”

A run of good results at the turn of the year had seen Blyth looking up the table, but recent results have left them stuck in mid-table and needing to carve out a win somewhere, somehow.

Tuesday’s opponents were two places below Blyth going into the game and lost their previous game, against Chester, 2-1. Tuesday night’s win saw them move above Blyth and into 14th spot, having played a game less.

Boston are the visitors to Croft Park on Saturday. They haven’t conceded a goal in their last five games and are unbeaten in seven.