Ashington FC volunteer Alan Brown says he was delighted despite being 'stitched up big style' on his 70th birthday

Ashington FC's long-serving logistics manager Alan Brown. Picture: Ian Brodie

Alan Brown admitted to being ‘completely surprised and shocked’ after Ashington Football Club honoured their long-serving and hard-working logistics manager on his 70th birthday.

Ashington’s former England and Durham pace bowler Steve Harmison presented Alan with a personalised framed home shirt ‘Brown 70’ before the Colliers’ recent mid-week home match against Pontefract Collieries as many of his long-time friends and family looked on and joined in with an enthusiastic and well deserved round of applause.

Alan said at the weekend: “Without a doubt, I was completely surprised and shocked because I had no idea about it.

“The previous day my sisters visited me and never said a word, then on the Monday night I went out with my mates Keith Grant, Davy Matthews and Adam Nichol – the latter even dropped me off at home – and it never crossed my mind that anything special had been arranged.

“To be honest, all I was concentrating on was hoping that Ashington would get a result against Pontefract Collieries the following night.”

He continued: “On the day itself, I played golf in the morning with a great set of lads I have known for years.

“Later on, I went down to the football club to prepare for the game and people were asking me if I hadn’t thought about going out for a meal to celebrate my birthday and my response to them was ‘No, not really, because we’ve got a game on.’

“Nicola (Shotton) tried to coerce me outside and in my mind I was saying ‘I’ve got things to do’ then I saw Gareth Williams, who is nicknamed ‘cheeks’. I hadn’t seen him for a few years, but I thought he must have decided to come and watch the game.

“Nicola pushed me a bit further and when I went forward I saw Steve Harmison. He was smiling and I thought then ‘I know what’s happening here’ – and obviously it all started to fall into place.”

He added: “It had me completely and utterly baffled, but I’d just like to say a big thank you to everybody – to the board of management at Ashington Football Club, my family and friends and ex-colleagues.

“It was great to see them and although I might not have shown it at the time because surprises are not my forte, it was much appreciated – including the birthday cake and the buffet afterwards.

“I was properly chuffed but never thought the club would do anything like that.

“The framed shirt is at home at the moment but I’m hoping to have it placed somewhere at the club because I think it is more fitting.

“I enjoy what I do and it keeps me motivated.

“To be honest, the only dampener on the day was the 3-2 defeat, but taking four points from the last two games has made up for it – the 0-0 away draw at Carlton Town on Tuesday followed by a 3-2 home win against Bridlington Town on Saturday, which has hopefully turned our season around.”

He concluded: “Looking back on my 70th birthday, my family and my mates stitched me up big style!”