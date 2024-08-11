Coquetdale Fed results from Wetherby
The Simpson and Son loft at Chevington Drift were the Coquetdale Federation winners in the Up North Combine’s young birds race from Wetherby.
The first-placed pigeon, a blue cock, flew at a velocity of 1861.405.
The Chevington Drift Homing Society were celebrating as they J. Moore took second, third and fourth with Amble’s R & L Hume in fifth.
Trevor Shell from Alnmouth’s birds clocked in ninth, tenth and eleventh while Adam Nicol from the Alnwick HS had three birds home in joint twelfth.
