Coquetdale Fed results from Wetherby

The Simpson and Son loft at Chevington Drift were the Coquetdale Federation winners in the Up North Combine’s young birds race from Wetherby.

The first-placed pigeon, a blue cock, flew at a velocity of 1861.405.

The Chevington Drift Homing Society were celebrating as they J. Moore took second, third and fourth with Amble’s R & L Hume in fifth.

Trevor Shell from Alnmouth’s birds clocked in ninth, tenth and eleventh while Adam Nicol from the Alnwick HS had three birds home in joint twelfth.