A sale on Simba’s bedding, mattresses and bundles has been announced - but it won’t last for very long

If you've never tried Simba bedding before, you're missing a treat. It's a company that's constantly crafting its products to suit every sleeper - whether you like a firm mattress, cool bedding, or a soft pillow. There's something for everyone.

And they've just announced a winter sale, in which you can save up to 20% off some of the core products.

That can mean hundreds of pounds off, in some cases. So if you're in the market for a new mattress, if you've been meaning to buy a new duvet, or if your pillow is in need of a refresh, this could be the best time to do it. The sale will end on February 5, so if you fancy a saving, make it snappy.

Simba's mattresses are spread across a large range that is aimed at suiting all sorts of sleep styles, and all sorts of budgets.

It starts off with the Hybrid Essential, which builds in all of Simba's innovative hybrid tech, but at the lowest possible price. It's not as thick as the other mattresses in its range, but it's still one of the most comfortable mattresses you'll sleep on. Prices start at £424.15 in the sale - they're usually from £499.

The Hybrid range peaks with the Hybrid Ultra mattress. This is Simba throwing everything at its hero product. It's an incredible sleeping experience, with 11 layers and lots of other cutting-edge technology. If you fancied one they're priced at £1,481.22 - normally £1,899 - so it's a big saving.

And then there's the Earth series, which uses organic materials for a more sustainable sleep. The cheapest is the Source, which is down from £1,199 to £959.20. The most expensive is the Apex, which is now £1,599.20 instead of its usual £1,999.

If you are looking to invest in new sleeping tech, then Simba's bundle deals are well worth a look, especially in the sale.

If you just need some new bedding, the Hybrid Pillow is a bargain at the moment. Usually £109, it's dipped to just £92.65 during the sale period.

And the Hybrid Duvet, in double size, is down to £169.15 - it's usually £199.

To find out more about the sale, and to see all the items on offer, click here to visit the Simba website.