Northumberland weather: Latest forecast as county begins to recover from weekend downpour
Northumberland’s ‘amazing’ community spirit was in strong supply over the weekend, as parts of the county fell victim to relentless rain.
Alnwick, Rothbury and Glanton were just some of the areas to suffer from localised flooding, with the annual Glanton show cancelled on Saturday, August 10 for the ‘first time in living memory’ at the 11th hour. Simonside Country Fair was also cancelled.
But despite the struggles, communities across the county were praised for their kindess and community spirit as a lull in the heavy showers helped everyday life return to normal.
Much of the North East was subject to Yellow weather warnings for both rain and thunderstorms across the weekend – but what's in store for the next couple of days?
Met Office forecasters predict light showers throughout the rest of Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, with heavier showers to come.
Forecasters said: “A dry start on Wednesday but soon becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times.
“Becoming breezy on Thursday with sunny spells and heavy showers. Further rain developing Friday.”
Northumberland County Council worked alongside its partners to bring flooded areas back under control, as river levels dropped and roads cleared of standing water.
Motorists were urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary during the wet weather, with Northumbria Police, the Environment Agency, Northumberland Fire & Rescue and Northumbrian Water joining the effort to keep communities safe.
In Rothbury, Northumberland County Councillor Steven Bridgett praised the hard work of families living in his ward, who pulled together to help those who needed it in challenging conditions.
Speaking to the Gazette, he said: “The community spirit is always amazing round here, it’s absolutely second to none. This isn’t our first major incident as I’m sure people know, we’re well-rehearsed.”
On Monday, Northumberland County Council issued reminders to its residents about what sort of help is at hand if flooding should strike where they live.
Their advice included how to prepare for a flood, what to do after a flood, how to clear up and how to make your premises safe.