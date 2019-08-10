Annual Glanton Show in Northumberland cancelled 'for first time in living memory' due to severe weather
Organisers of the Glanton Show have promised families a ‘bigger and better’ day out next year after this weekend’s event was cancelled at the 11th hour.
The 2019 Glanton Show was due to take place on Saturday, August 10, but was cancelled at 9.30am just hours before its start at 12.30pm.
Sandra Nattrass, Treasurer of Glanton Show, told the Gazette that the decision was made at the last possible moment due to rapidly deteriorating weather conditions.
This followed rumours earlier in the week that the event was already off. Organisers assured the community on Thursday, August 8 that the show ‘would go on’.
Speaking on Saturday, Sandra said: “We did our best, and we were trying very hard to make it all work.
“[The weather] deteriorated rapidly and we had to make the decision on safety grounds – we couldn’t risk it.
“It’s the first time in living memory it has been cancelled.”
The news was posted on the show’s Facebook page and website, along with an apology to traders, exhibitors and traders who were left disappointed with the cancellation.
Sandra, who added that ‘safety is paramount’ for all of those involved with the show, pledged that the event will return next year with all guns blazing.
She said: “The Glanton spirit is alive and well, and we will be back next year with an event bigger and better Glanton Show!”
The show was due to feature entertainment for the whole family including a dog show, pony sports and a huge variety of exhibitions.