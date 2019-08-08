Annual Glanton Show in Northumberland to go ahead despite rumours it was cancelled
Organisers of a popular annual event say it will go ahead as planned this weekend – despite rumours to the contrary.
Rumours that the Glanton Show, on Saturday, August 10, had been cancelled due to weather are unfounded, says honorary treasurer Sandra Nattrass.
She said: “We have no idea where they came from, but it seems that there were rumours circulating that we had been cancelled this year. We’ve been advertising the show in the Gazette and we can assure people that the show will go on. We’ve paid for the marquee and it will be open on the show field, which has the most fantastic views of Northumberland.”
There will be plenty for people to see and do, including fruit and flower displays, a dog show, hill race, display of gun dog training and terrier racing.
Gates will open from 12. Tickets are £5 for adults, £1 for kids, with under fives going for free.