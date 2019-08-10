Motorists had to endure flooding at the A1068 entrance to Amble from Warkworth, while water was also inches deep in the area around the war memorial in Alnwick.

Drivers on the A697 were warned of conditions in Rothbury and Coquetdale after the River Coquet rose to dangerously high levels.

The Callaly Road near Whittingham was also subjected to flooding.

Alnwick was among the areas hit by spectacular rain.

The torrential rain also put paid to the annual Simonside Country Fair and the Glanton Show.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Fire crews and council staff have been busy working with officers and partners dealing with a number of weather related incidents in Northumberland.

“Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and Highways staff have been dealing with a number of localised incidents in Otterburn, Elsdon, Rothbury, Newton on the Moor, Longhorsely and Alnwick.

“Motorists are advised not to travel if at all possible and fords should be avoided altogether.

“In Otterburn around 30 properties have suffered a loss of power due to a transformer being switched off but this is expected to be restored this evening.

“A number of roads in the Rothbury area are impassable and fords in the area are particularly hazardous and should be avoided.

“NFRS attended an incident at the ford at Paperhaugh, where a car was stranded and three people escaped unharmed.

“The council and fire service is continuing to work with Police and NEDL to ensure residents are kept safe across the county.

“The flood gates at Morpeth have been closed as river levels are high but no properties are expected to be flooded.

“Current roads closed are B6342 at Rothbury, the B6320 between the A68 and Otterburn, C180 at Holystone and C178 at Callaly.

“River levels continue to be monitored and council staff are able to set up rest centres should they be needed however, currently no residents have been evacuated.

“The situation is being carefully monitored by emergency services and partners and should any residents need to be evacuated then action will be taken and those displaced will be fully supported and accommodated.”

Firefighters used five appliances from Alnwick, Seahouses, Belford, Berwick and Amble, along with an aerial ladder platform from Tyne and Wear FRS, to attend to a property on Sea Lane in Embleton on Friday afternoon after a lightning strike set the roof on fire.