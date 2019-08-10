Northumberland weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as parts of county face flooding
It's a wet weekend across the board for the North East, with yellow warnings in force for rain and thunderstorms.
But when are the showers going to be worst across Northumberland on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11?
Parts of the county have fallen victim to flooding, with work underway on the A697 near Powburn to clear standing water, while fields have also faced localised flooding.
Glanton Show has been hit by the weather. It was cancelled hours before it was due to start on Saturday.
Here’s what’s to come:
1pm: 90% chance of rain
2pm: 80% chance of rain
3pm: 80% chance of rain
4pm: 60% chance of rain
5pm: 80% chance of rain
6pm: 70% chance of rain
7pm: 10% chance of rain
8pm: 10% chance of rain
9pm: 70% chance of rain
10pm: 30% chance of rain
11pm: 10% chance of rain
Forecasters predict 80% to 90% chance of rain for most of Sunday.