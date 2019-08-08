Met Office issues THREE days of weather warnings for North East
Warnings for heavy and prolonged rainfall and a weekend of thunderstorms have been issued for the North East.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms, and predict that local flooding could hit many areas in the North East across the weekend.
Heavy rain is set to hit the region on Friday, August 9 followed by possible thunderstorms that will spread across the weekend.
Here’s when to expect the rain on Friday, August 9
The day will begin with cloud and heavy rain will soon arrive with strong winds that will progress through much of the morning.
This will later clear up leaving some sunshine and the wind will ease but scattered heavy showers will make a return and develop throughout the afternoon.
There is a small chance that local homes and businesses could be flooded and that fast flowing or deep floodwater in some areas could cause danger. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to travel services and the spray and flooding caused by heavy rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures across the North East.
This is what to expect on Saturday, August 10
Frequent showers are predicted for Saturday, August 10 with some of them set to turn heavy and thundery in areas of the region. The slow-moving, thundery showers may produce torrential downpours which could cause disruption to travel and flooding.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and the Met Office say there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
Will it continue on Sunday, August 11?
Heavy and thundery showers will progress through to Sunday, August 11.
The same warnings to delays, power cuts and flooding are present for the rest of the weekend and during a thunderstorm, the Met Office advise avoiding using the phone, taps and sinks. If you are outside, they advise avoiding water, trees, poles or metal objects and activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating.