Met Office issues thunderstorms weather warning for Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:21 BST
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms in Northumberland.

It warns that scattered thunderstorms may cause some impacts Saturday afternoon, into the evening and night.

The yellow weather warning is in place between 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes on the back of a hot spell with temperatures of up to 30C expected in parts of the county. Many people are planning outdoor activities including trips to the beach or a garden barbecue.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorms weather warning. Picture: Pixabayplaceholder image
The Met Office has issued a thunderstorms weather warning. Picture: Pixabay

The Met Office says: “Whilst many places will likely remain dry and unaffected, scattered thunderstorms may develop during Saturday afternoon, lasting through the evening hours, moving northeastwards before eventually clearing to the North Sea by the early hours of Sunday.

"The most intense thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds, along with some heavy downpours for a time. This may lead to some surface water impacts in places.”

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthumberlandNorth Sea
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice