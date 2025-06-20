Met Office issues thunderstorms weather warning for Northumberland
It warns that scattered thunderstorms may cause some impacts Saturday afternoon, into the evening and night.
The yellow weather warning is in place between 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.
It comes on the back of a hot spell with temperatures of up to 30C expected in parts of the county. Many people are planning outdoor activities including trips to the beach or a garden barbecue.
The Met Office says: “Whilst many places will likely remain dry and unaffected, scattered thunderstorms may develop during Saturday afternoon, lasting through the evening hours, moving northeastwards before eventually clearing to the North Sea by the early hours of Sunday.
"The most intense thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds, along with some heavy downpours for a time. This may lead to some surface water impacts in places.”