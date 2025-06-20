The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It warns that scattered thunderstorms may cause some impacts Saturday afternoon, into the evening and night.

The yellow weather warning is in place between 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes on the back of a hot spell with temperatures of up to 30C expected in parts of the county. Many people are planning outdoor activities including trips to the beach or a garden barbecue.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorms weather warning. Picture: Pixabay

The Met Office says: “Whilst many places will likely remain dry and unaffected, scattered thunderstorms may develop during Saturday afternoon, lasting through the evening hours, moving northeastwards before eventually clearing to the North Sea by the early hours of Sunday.

"The most intense thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds, along with some heavy downpours for a time. This may lead to some surface water impacts in places.”