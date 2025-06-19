Northumberland is set to sizzle in temperatures hotter than Ibiza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures will hit 30°C (86°F) in parts of Northumberland on Friday and Saturday.

Inland parts of the county are expected to get the highest temperatures but the thermometer is still forecast to hit 29°C (84°F) on the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast for Northumberland on Friday says: ‘Dry and very warm or hot, though cooler along coasts. Some sunny spells but generally cloudier than the previous day, with the odd chance of an afternoon shower. Maximum temperature 29°C.

Beadnell beach.

‘Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Mainly dry and sunny, though heavy showers possible Saturday. Very warm or locally hot with a peak Saturday. Breezy and fresher Sunday and Monday, with scattered showers developing at times.’

The rising temperatures are down to a developing area of high pressure. This will help winds switch to a south-easterly direction and draw in hot weather from other parts of Western Europe. Parts of France and Spain could see temperatures close to 40°C (104°F) over the next few days.

Northumberland is forecast to be hotter than Ibiza (29°C), Istanbul (29°C), Lisbon (28°C) and Venice (29°C).