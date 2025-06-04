Road closures for resurfacing and bridge repair works on A1 in area of Berwickshire
A total 1.5km of carriageway will be resurfaced at two sites, 100 metres north of the Eyemouth junction and one kilometre north of the Ayton junction.
Joint repairs will also be carried out on the Eye Water Bridge.
From Tuesday, June 17 to Friday, June 20 between 7.30pm and 6am, the A1 will be closed in both directions between the Eyemouth and Reston junctions, with separate diversion routes in place for northbound and southbound traffic.
Northbound road users will be diverted between Eyemouth and Tower Farm junctions via the A1107 through Eyemouth, Coldingham and Old Cambus. This diversion will add approximately 1.2 miles and nine minutes to affected journeys.
Southbound road users will be diverted between Grantshouse and Berwick via the A6112 at Grantshouse, following the A6112 to Duns and the A6105 through Chirnside and Foulden to the A1 Berwick Bypass. This diversion will add approximately 8.1 miles and 22 minutes to affected journeys.
Temporary traffic lights will also be in place during daytime hours to allow repairs to the Eye Water Bridge.
From Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27 between 7.30pm and 6am, the A1 will be closed in both directions between the Eyemouth and Ayton junctions.
Traffic in both directions will be diverted between the Ayton north and south junctions via the B6355, adding approximately 0.3 miles and two minutes to affected journeys.
From Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, July 2, temporary traffic lights will be in place on the approach to Eye Water Bridge to complete the joint replacement works.
Access for emergency vehicles and residents within the closure extents will be maintained at all times.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “These resurfacing and bridge joint replacement works will improve safety and ride quality for road users on this section of the A1.
“Advance consultations have been carried out with local residents, community councils and elected representatives. This has guided the format of the works programme and the selection of separate diversion routes for northbound and southbound traffic.”
Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or on X at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org
