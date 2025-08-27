A local councillor has added his voice to calls for the Government not to abandon the dualling of the A1 in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson has urged Secretary of State Heidi Alexander not to revoke permission for the upgrade of 13 miles of single carriageway between Morpeth and Ellingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Renner-Thompson, who represents the Bamburgh ward, has also written to the Transport Secretary outlining his ‘strong objection’ to a proposal to quash the Development Consent Order (DCO).

The A1 at the south end of Felton in Northumberland

He said: “The A1 is not simply a strategic route; for communities across Northumberland, it is a vital lifeline for work, healthcare, education, and commerce. Its current state has long been a source of concern for residents and visitors.

“Over the years, the lack of adequate capacity and modern safety features has contributed to a distressing number of serious accidents and fatalities. Constituents regularly raise their fears about overtaking risks, congestion, and the inadequacy of this section of the A1 to cope with present-day traffic volumes.

"The cancellation of this project ignores these longstanding safety concerns, and risks perpetuating a situation in which lives will continue to be lost or permanently altered by crashes on this road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The original approval of the DCO recognised the overwhelming evidence of need. Revoking it not only delays desperately needed improvements but undermines confidence in government commitments to invest in rural transport infrastructure and to level up regions like Northumberland.

“We cannot continue to accept a road where preventable crashes are an all-too-common occurrence.”

Labour announced last October that it was scrapping the proposed upgrade, having deemed it ‘unfunded and unaffordable’ after its estimated cost spiralled from £290million in 2014 to more than half-a-billion pounds.

The DCO was granted to National Highways in May 2024, in the Conservatives’ final weeks in power at Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaked documents claim that officials were ordered to stop working on plans for the dualling project in 2021.

But Cllr Renner-Thompson, who is also chairman of Northumberland Conservatives, added: “Anyone who knows any of the local landowners, agents, road stone quarry managers, tarmacking contractors and everyone else working on the project behind the scenes knows this is nonsense. It was cancelled by Labour as soon as they won the election.”