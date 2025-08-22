Council leader issues dualling plea as bank holiday motorists face congestion misery on the A1 in Northumberland

An appeal not to abandon the dualling of the A1 in Northumberland has been made to the Transport Secretary.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, has urged Secretary of State Heidi Alexander not to revoke permission for the upgrade of 13 miles of single carriageway between Morpeth and Ellingham.

Long tailbacks of queuing traffic have become increasingly commonplace on the route in recent years, not least this bank holiday weekend between Morpeth and Felton.

Many drivers have been taking to the A697 to try and avoid the jams with heavy traffic through the likes of Longhorsley and Longframlington as a result.

Traffic congestion on the A1 southbound near Felton on Friday, August 22.

Cllr Sanderson said: "The decision not to dual the A1 is having an increasing impact on both the communities and the roads in some of our towns and villages.

“The significant increase in traffic trying to find alternative routes is an obvious danger to residents, and the roads and infrastructure weren’t built for hundreds of HGV movements travelling through each day.

“Following the government’s decision to revoke the Development Consent Order (DCO) for the A1 Morpeth to Ellingham scheme I have written to the Secretary of State expressing my deep concerns and urging her to retain the DCO.

“Substantial investment and effort have already been dedicated to this scheme. Over £67 million has been spent, and countless hours of planning and consultation have taken place, and family homes compulsorily purchased.

"To abandon the project at this stage not only undermines that work but also represents poor value for money for Northumberland County Council and the taxpayer.”