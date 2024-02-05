Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight new homes on the Story Homes development at Riverbrook Gardens off Alnmouth Road were bought by Northumberland County Council last year.

The two-bedroomed properties have now been built and will be rented out at an affordable rent which will be no more than 80% of the market rent.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for looking after the environment said: “Improving the quantity and quality of affordable housing to help create more homes for rent remains one of the council’s top priorities.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson, Story Homes (North East) managing director Allan Thompson, Story Homes land director Stuart Morgan, Cllr Gordon Castle and Cllr Colin Horncastle.

“Our population is dispersed over a large geographical area, and they have varying housing needs.

“These two bedroomed houses will be suitable for those eligible for two-bedroom properties with preference given to couples or families.

"They are modern, energy-efficient and will make fantastic affordable homes for local people in housing need.”

Anyone interested in renting one of these properties will need to join Northumberland Homefinder to apply.

The council allocated £45m in its Medium Term Financial Plan up until 2026/7 to help provide more affordable housing in the county, in areas of greatest need.

It is using a range of approaches including working to identify potential development sites, working with housing developers to deliver affordable housing through S106 agreements and facilitating community led schemes, to support the delivery of affordable housing where it is needed most.

Over the last seven years, around 1,700 affordable homes have been built which were secured through the planning process. More than 1,000 were affordable homes for rent, delivered by the council and partner housing associations. The remainder provided opportunities for affordable homeownership through a range of tenures including shared ownership or purchase at a discount.