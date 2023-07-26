The two-bedroom houses are part of the Story Homes development that is being built at Riverbrook Gardens off Alnmouth Road.

The budget spend was approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet earlier this year and the legal agreement with the developer has now been completed.

Building work is underway with the first houses expected to be complete by March 2024 with the final ones due in June 2024.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson, Story Homes (North East) managing director Allan Thompson, Story Homes land director Stuart Morgan, Cllr Gordon Castle and Cllr Colin Horncastle.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick town and county councillor, said: “It has been identified from the county’s Homefinder application process that there is a high demand and a need for two bedroomed houses in Alnwick.

“Using the S106 agreement in the planning process, is a quick and effective way of delivering new, good quality affordable homes.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank, fellow ward member, added: “With the rising cost of living and such uncertainty around rental markets, mortgages and interest rates, it is really difficult for people to get onto the property ladder or to find a home to rent.

“We know new affordable housing is urgently needed for our residents and these high quality, energy efficient homes will cost less to rent, heat and run. “

The homes will be available at no more than 80% of the market rent for people registered with Northumberland Homefinder and people interested should apply at www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk/

In addition, the developers will be offering a further 11 homes to eligible buyers at a discounted market value.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for Looking After Our Communities said: “Improving the quantity and quality of affordable housing to help create more homes for rent remains one of the council’s top priorities.

“We have made a commitment to provide additional affordable homes in locations where there is an identified housing need and this new, quality affordable housing will be a very welcome addition to the local community.”

The development comprises 125 new homes on the eastern outskirts of the town.

Planning permission for the development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes was granted in March 2022.

Story Homes has previously agreed to contribute nearly £700,000 towards improving community services, including a £10,000 contribution towards play provision for Gallery Youth.

Stuart Morgan, Story Homes NE land director said: “We’re delighted that Northumberland County Council have agreed to purchase eight new homes on our popular Riverbrook Gardens development.

"The delivery of our modern, high-quality homes will help to support the council’s aim of improving both the quantity and quality of affordable housing in the area. We look forward to handing over the keys to these fantastic two-bedroom properties next year.”

Northumberland County Council allocated £45m in its Medium Term Financial Plan up until 2026/7 to help provide more affordable housing in the county, in areas of greatest need.

It is using a range of approaches including working to identify potential development sites, working with housing developers to deliver affordable housing through S106 agreements and facilitating community led schemes, to support the delivery of affordable housing where it is needed most.

