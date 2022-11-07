Story Homes has agreed to pay £683,100 in line with Section 106 (S106) planning agreements for its new 125-home scheme at Riverbrook Gardens.

It will be used to help improve local health and education, as well as coastal mitigation.

Alongside this, the developer has pledged to support Gallery Youth, a local organisation that supports young people in the area, with a £10,000 contribution towards play provision.

Riverbrook Gardens, Alnwick.

Stuart Morgan, land director at Story Homes in the North East, said: “The S106 payments represent significant investment in local infrastructure to help make our development sustainable. The homes that we build are part of wider communities, so helping to improve facilities within the local area is very important to us.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the great work that Gallery Youth carry out too. Alongside the monetary contribution, we have worked with them to adjust our landscaping and drainage on the development so that the cycle track they operate on the edge of Riverbrook Gardens isn’t compromised.”

Work started on site in summer and the development on the eastern outskirts of the town close to the A1 bypass is anticipated to launch towards the start of 2023.

Riverbrook Gardens features a range of two to five-bedroom homes and includes a mix of two and three-bedroom affordable ownership homes.

Story Homes worked closely with Northumberland Estates on the development of the land, prioritising build quality and character, designing the development around the aesthetics of the local area.