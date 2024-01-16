Two homes at a new development in Alnwick will be rented out at an affordable rate to local people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The homes form part of the Wynard Homes development at Greensfield Farm on the southern outskirts of the town.

A budget spend of £330,000 to acquire the three-bedroom houses has been approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Estates received planning permission last year to build 19 units in total with a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Greensfield Farm, Alnwick. Picture: Google

As part of the development there is a planning requirement that five houses should be provided as affordable housing.

Subject to the necessary legal work being agreed with the developer, two 3-bedroom houses will be purchased by the council and rented out at an affordable rate (what will be no more than 80% of the market rate). Three 2-bedroom houses will also be available as Shared Ownership by another housing provider.

Planning approval has been granted for the development and work is expected to start on site this spring with an anticipated completion date of October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our environment, said: “The provision of more affordable housing, in areas of need, continues to be one of the county council's top priorities and the council is investing millions to address the issue.

"Council officers are working very closely with housing developers and other housing providers to create more affordable housing right across the county in communities where there is an identified housing need.

“Last year the council purchased another eight new houses in Alnwick which are currently being built and these will also be available to rent out at an affordable rate to local people in housing need.”

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member, said: “We know there is a high demand for larger, affordable homes in Alnwick for growing families so these new properties will be a very welcome addition to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once complete they will be rented out via the Northumberland Homefinder. Anyone interested should apply at www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk. “

Cllr Martin Swinbank, fellow Alnwick ward member, added: The need for affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing young people and families in Northumberland.

“These new family homes will be good quality, energy efficient and cheaper to run. They will also be integrated into a well-designed, small estate on the southern edge of the town.”

Northumberland County Council has allocated £45m in its Medium-Term Financial Plan up until 2026/7 to help provide more affordable housing in the county, in areas of greatest need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is using a range of approaches including working to identify potential development sites, working with housing developers to deliver affordable housing through S106 agreements and facilitating community led schemes, to support the delivery of affordable housing where it is needed most.

Over the last seven years, around 1,700 affordable homes have been built which were secured through the planning process. More than 1,000 were affordable homes for rent, delivered by the council and partner housing associations. The remainder provided opportunities for affordable homeownership through a range of tenures including shared ownership or purchase at a discount.