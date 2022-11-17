The revamp of The Shambles by the Northumberland Hall includes new sanitary ware, cubicles, finishes, fixtures and fittings - along with associated electrical and mechanical works.

They also incorporate facilities for those with additional needs including a height adjustable adult size changing bench and a hoist system.

The improvements are part of a wider £1.35m three-year programme of works by Northumberland County Council to improve the standard of all of the 54 public toilets in the county it has responsibility for.

Councillors Martin Swinbank, Gordon Castle and John Riddle outside The Shambles public toilets in Alnwick.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “These new facilities are a vast improvement for residents and visitors in one of our busiest towns.

“At a time when many councils are closing toilets we are investing in them.

“We know the availability of toilets with extra facilities can make a huge difference to people with a range of disabilities and their carers, so installing these features was a key element of this scheme.”

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member, said: “Refurbishment of these toilets has been a long time coming but we now have good facilities in as much space as was available in this Grade I listed building.

“The work is finished to a high standard, and I hope the public likes what it sees.”

Fellow Alnwick councillor Martin Swinbank added: "It's great to finally see these updated facilities for Alnwick.