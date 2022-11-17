26 of the best Northumberland pubs and restaurants to host Christmas parties, according to Google ratings
As December 25 fast approaches, thoughts are turning to where to celebrate Christmas with friends and colleagues.
By Charlie Watson
3 hours ago
Updated
17th Nov 2022, 3:33pm
Festive get-togethers have been paused for a few years due to the pandemic, but many people are planning to make up for it this year.
It’s fair to say we are pretty spoilt for choice in Northumberland when it comes to bars and restaurants, so we thought we would take a delve through Google’s rankings to see which ones the public reckon are best for a Christmas bash.
Here are 26 to choose from:
