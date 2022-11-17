News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There are several bars and restaurants ideal for a Christmas party across the county.

26 of the best Northumberland pubs and restaurants to host Christmas parties, according to Google ratings

As December 25 fast approaches, thoughts are turning to where to celebrate Christmas with friends and colleagues.

By Charlie Watson
3 hours ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 3:33pm

Festive get-togethers have been paused for a few years due to the pandemic, but many people are planning to make up for it this year.

It’s fair to say we are pretty spoilt for choice in Northumberland when it comes to bars and restaurants, so we thought we would take a delve through Google’s rankings to see which ones the public reckon are best for a Christmas bash.

Here are 26 to choose from:

1. Willow Farm, Cramlington

A 4-star Google rating, with 2,300 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Cook and Barker Inn, Newton-on-the-Moor

A 4.6-star Google rating, with 1,100 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Keel Row, Whitley Bay

A 4.5-star Google rating, with 1,100 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Feathers Inn, Stocksfield

A 4.7-star Google rating, with 347 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
GoogleNorthumberland