A planning application has been lodged by Newcastle-based Mosedale Gillett Architects on behalf of the volunteer-run museum.

Plans include a new main entrance on the north side of the Grade I listed building with glazing to enclose the arched openings at the former fish market.

It is also planned to redecorate the original entrance, raise the chandeliers, refurbish the second floor to create a meeting/storage area and make various improvements to accessibility.

The Northumberland Hall.

The Northumberland Hall was built in 1826 and, until last year, had several retail units on the ground floor. The main hall at first floor level is currently used as a wedding venue.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The move is to provide increased space required for the continued growth of the museum’s offering and a new central location to improve local engagement.

‘The current ground floor is vacant other than housing public toilets run by the council and the occupation of this prominent location in the town is envisaged to benefit both the museum in increased footfall and the town in the proposed reactivation of this ground floor area.’

The report reveals a single independent retail unit is to be retained on the ground floor to provide supplementary income.

Bailiffgate Museum and Art Gallery.

Plans for the move were originally unveiled in December 2020 with local councillors welcoming the prospect of improvements to such a prominent yet under-utilised building in the Market Place area.

At the time, Jean Humphrys, chair of the trustees, said the museum's success ‘and our wish to do more to tell the story of Alnwick and to bring new and exciting exhibitions to local people’ has made them realise that more space was needed.

Museum trustees and Alnwick Town Council initially held discussions with Northumberland County Council about the possibility of relocating and a feasibility study has since been carried out.

The Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery is currently located in a Grade II-listed former church near Alnwick Castle and attracts around 10,000 visitors a year.