Top of the charts: Bamburgh named Britain's best seaside destination in traveller survey

Almost 100 of Britain’s coastal towns have been rated by the public to find the nation’s favourite – and it’s Northumberland’s Bamburgh which has come out on top.

The picturesque village, with it’s beautiful beaches and famous castle, has been branded the nation’s number one in a Which? travel survey.

Netting an overall score of 89%, Bamburgh was given five stars for its beach, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money, receiving four starss for accommodation and attractions.

The survey ranked 96 resorts across 10 categories, which also included food, drink and the seafront.

Bamburgh was awarded only one star for its shopping choices and entertainment – but it still scored the highest overall.

At the other end of the chart, it was Clacton-on-Sea in Essex taking the bottom spot. The Essex town received only 47% – its highest mark being four out of five for accommodation.