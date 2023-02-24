The event was held at The Alnwick Garden for the first time in 2022, and took place alongside Mr Gay England and Mx Drag as part of the garden’s ‘Gay Day’.

This year’s competition will last a week, from August 20 to 27, and will be open call, meaning gay men can register themselves to represent their home country.

President of Mr Gay Europe Tore Aasheim said: “When this year’s producer Stuart Hatton Jr. came to me and investigated the possibilities to host Mr Gay Europe for another year at The Alnwick Garden, it did not take long for the team to agree that it was an excellent idea.

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden in 2022. (Image: Jane Coltman)

“Stuart and his team did a fantastic job with MGE2022 under challenging conditions due to the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, and we would love to come back to the magical Alnwick Garden.

“I also had the pleasure to meet the Duchess of Northumberland who kindly allowed us to have the finale at the Garden. Her Grace expressed great support for our cause, and she asked if we would like to come back next year.

“An invitation like that is of course hard to turn down, and if you then add the great work of the English team, the choice for this year’s venue was not really a difficult one.”

This year’s competition will focus on the theme of mental health.