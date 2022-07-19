Gay Day returns to Alnwick Garden - with an international twist

The venue is aiming to build on the success of last year’s Mr Gay England/MX Drag Finals.

The showcase for glitter, glamour and, of course, an abundance of pride, takes place on Saturday, August 20.

Not only will contestants have to look and act the part, they must also undertake a written test all whilst raising money and awareness for The Charlie and Carter Foundation.

Paul Dennison and Toni the Doll, winners at last year's event, with the Duchess of Northumberland.

Stuart Hatton Jr, chief executive of Mr Gay England, said: “I am super excited to be bringing the Mr Gay England and Mx Drag England competition back to The Alnwick Garden this year alongside the arrival of Mr Gay Europe.

“Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Belgium and of course England will be represented at The Garden.

“It is the first year that Mr Gay Europe has come to the UK and after initial talks to take it to London, I put my foot down and brought the international competition home to the North East.

“The fabulous folk at St Cloud’s University based in Alnwick Castle are supporting the international delegates this year and putting them up in the castle for the week.

“We have some fantastic events in and around Alnwick to the build-up to the finale so watch this space! It’s going to be a fabulous celebration of our Queer culture here in Northumberland and I can’t wait!”

The celebrations will include educational trails, creative activities and plenty of engaging stalls providing face painting, glitter tattoos and more.

Ian McAllister at The Alnwick Garden said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be able to showcase this event in a rather unlikely space.

"Not only are we able to stage the spectacular catwalk event but we will also have the opportunity for people of all ages to take part in a variety of activities that will educate visitors about a community that they may have had little understanding of or interaction with previously.”