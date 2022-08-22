News you can trust since 1854
24 pictures of Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden

The rain didn’t stop the rainbows shining at The Alnwick Garden on Saturday.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:19 pm

Rainbows, pride flags, glitter and feathers turned a wet day into the brightest and loudest celebration of the year at this year’s Gay Day.

For the second year running, The Alnwick Garden hosted the finals of Mr Gay England and Mx Drag and this year the day was even busier with the grand finals of Mr Gay Europe too.

Take a look at these pictures taken by Jane Coltman.

1. Gay Day 1

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden. Picture: Jane Coltman

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Gay Day 2

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Gay Day 3

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Gay Day 4

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Rainbows
