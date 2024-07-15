Sycamore Gap: First official artistic response to iconic felled tree in Northumberland goes on display
Five works, each individually themed, named, and coloured, were made using a 90cm diameter disk from the tree’s trunk by printmaker Shona Branigan, who was approached for the project by the National Trust due to her history making tree prints.
Two are now on display in Hexham Abbey, one at Housesteads visitor centre on Hadrian’s Wall, one at Carlisle Tourist Information Centre, and one at Newcastle City Library.
They will stay on display until September 1, when the collection, which is entitled Heartwood, will be moved to The Queen’s Hall in Hexham and displayed together from September 6 until October 19.
The Sycamore Gap tree was felled last September, prompting a huge outpouring of grief from around the world.
Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall, said: “The Sycamore Gap tree was adored by so many and it is through their memories, words, and pictures that it lives on today.
“We wanted to create opportunities for the public to further connect with the tree, building on its significance and its place in people’s hearts.
“Heartwood will be a space for just that, for people to respond and engage with Shona’s exceptionally beautiful artworks that capture the very essence, the ‘heart’ of the treasured tree.”
Artist Shona added that she was “privileged” to work on the project. She said: “I felt a responsibility to do my best so that I could honour not only the tree itself, but all the people who loved the tree too.
“As a North Easterner I have known Sycamore Gap all my life and visited regularly. The tree was such a haven in the wild landscape.
“The actual process of printing has been epic. It is a really big piece and a slow process due to it all being done by hand.
“It has taken several hours and my muscles are definitely aching after the effort but, now that the series of prints is complete, I am pleased and proud of my work.”
Heartwood was funded by the North East Combined Authority and developed in collaboration with the National Trust, Northumberland National Park Authority, Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, and Historic England.
The prints are the start of a programme of legacy work, based on the thousands of suggestions for ways in which to remember the tree.
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “Our iconic tree can never be replaced but this beautiful artwork allows its memory to live on.
“The loss of the Sycamore Gap tree was a devastating moment for me and for so many others across the region and the world.
“I am so pleased that something positive can come from this and that communities have been part of developing the exhibition.”
The National Trust is currently working with Shona to produce a special Heartwood print that will go on sale in due course, with details set to be announced later this year.
