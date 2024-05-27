Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles has been gifted the first successfully-nurtured seedling from the felled Sycamore Gap tree.

The iconic Northumberland landmark, near Hadrian’s Wall, was cut down last year in an act of vandalism, prompting an international outpouring of grief.

The King has now been presented with the first of over 100 seeds and 40 cuttings successfully propagated from the damaged tree by National Trust experts.

The patron of the conservation charity and a long-time environmentalist said that once it matures into a sapling, the seedling will be planted in Windsor Great Park as a public symbol of hope.

The National Trust's director of gardens and parklands, Andy Jasper, showed off the first Sycamore Gap seedling at the Chelsea Flower Show last week. (Photo by Ann-Marie Powell)

Hilary McGrady, director general of the National Trust, said: “It is wonderful news that His Majesty will one day have the very first sapling grown from this iconic tree.

“The new tree will be seen by many thousands each year and will be the first of many Sycamore Gap saplings planted at different places, in Northumberland and beyond.

“The swell of emotion we saw after the sycamore was felled goes to show how personally connected we all are to our natural heritage.

“These new green shoots are keeping the story of the Sycamore Gap alive and are serving as a reminder of the simple and much-needed hope, joy, and respite that nature can bring.”

The King was presented with the seedling on Monday, May 27 to mark Celebration Day, an annual initiative encouraging the celebration of the lives of people who are no longer here.

It comes after the seedling was displayed for the first time at the Chelsea Flower Show last week.

The National Trust will announce planting plans for the other seedlings and cuttings later this year, with Northumberland locations likely to be involved.

Andy Jasper, director of gardens and parklands at the National Trust, said: “It was quite overwhelming and incredibly humbling to see the public’s reaction to the very first seedling to successfully germinate and grow at our special plant conservation centre.