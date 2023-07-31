Escape Family Support was awarded the funds by housing association Bernica Group’s charitable foundation, allowing more families in Northumberland access to their specialist support.

The charity helps the immediate circles of people with substance abuse issues to look after their own mental health and well-being.

CEO Janet Murphy said: “Addiction is often a crutch when the going gets tough and is often rooted in a back story that goes unnoticed at surface level, so this money will enable us to offer help to the families that may need it now more than ever.

Janet Murphy, CEO of Escape Family Support, at the charity's Ashington base. (Photo by Simon Veit-Wilson)

“There is often an unspoken, negative judgement that is felt by the families of people with addictions and this can have a serious and profound knock-on effect if no support is sought, available to them or allocated. It cannot be underestimated.

“Quite rightly, most treatment and support services are focused on those trying to overcome the addiction.

“However, what is often overlooked are the pressures that this also puts on the families and the spiralling effect it can have, and that is where we come in to offer specialist support, learning opportunities, and assistance.”

The charity, which turned 25 last year, has also seen its costs rise and less available funding, while demand has increased.

390 people across a range of age groups have used the Escape Family Support’s services in the last year, including 50 young people, and referrals have gone up by 10%.

Janet said: “What is common is that they all have a need to talk, meet others in a safe environment, and learn new, proven ways of coping to stop enabling behaviour and concentrate more positively on themselves.”

The Bernicia Foundation director Jenny Allinson, said: “We are seeing the most inspirational work being carried out by the region’s charities, all of whom make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Escape Family Support is no exception, and we are delighted to provide a financial donation to this worthwhile cause.

“Our next round of funding is currently open for new applications so I would encourage any charity, community group or volunteer project to apply.”