New Indiana Jones and Dungeons and Dragons among 13 recent movies filmed in Northumberland
Northumberland has some of the UK’s most stunning landscapes and plenty of historic buildings.
By Craig Buchan
39 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 5:30pm
It is therefore no surprise that the great and the good of the movie industry have recognised the county as a fantastic location to shoot their films.
This is often reflected in the events taking place in the region, such as recent support from the Dungeons and Dragons directors for Alnwick Story Fest and the successful The Last Kingdom exhibition at Bamburgh Castle.
Here are 13 recent films with links to Northumberland, including a couple to get excited about which are due for release soon.
