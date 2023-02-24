News you can trust since 1854
Lots of great (and some not-so-great) movies were filmed in Northumberland

New Indiana Jones and Dungeons and Dragons among 13 recent movies filmed in Northumberland

Northumberland has some of the UK’s most stunning landscapes and plenty of historic buildings.

By Craig Buchan
39 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 5:30pm

It is therefore no surprise that the great and the good of the movie industry have recognised the county as a fantastic location to shoot their films.

This is often reflected in the events taking place in the region, such as recent support from the Dungeons and Dragons directors for Alnwick Story Fest and the successful The Last Kingdom exhibition at Bamburgh Castle.

Here are 13 recent films with links to Northumberland, including a couple to get excited about which are due for release soon.

1. Outlaw King (2018)

Several scenes from the Netflix film about Robert the Bruce starring Chris Pine were filmed in Berwick in October 2017, using the Old Bridge and the Quayside, with a number of locals appearing as extras. The Old Bridge was turned into medieval London Bridge and the Quayside into a medieval Glaswegian market.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. The Current War (2017)

Cragside in Rothbury was used as a location in this 2017 historical drama about the competition in the early stages of the development of electricity. The film starred household names such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas Hoult, and Tom Holland.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The National Trust property also featured in the sequel to the Jurassic Park spin off starring Chris Pratt.

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Bamburgh Castle was lit up against the night sky for part of the fifth instalment in the saga starring Harrison Ford to be filmed there. It is due out in cinemas this summer.

Photo: North News & Pictures Limited

