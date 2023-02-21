The Last Kingdom exhibition at Bamburgh Castle proves a hit with visitors

The historic castle - the original fortress of Bebbanburg in the sword-wielding saga – has had a busy half term with fans of the show keen to learn more.

The exhibition includes costumes worn by Alexander Dreymon who plays Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Thea Sofie Loch Næss who starred as Skade, Ola Rapace who played Viking warrior Bloodhair, and Cavan Clerkin who played warrior-priest Father Pyrlig.

Karen Larkin, visitor services manager at Bamburgh Castle, said: The Last Kingdom exhibition has been very well received by visitors. We have had some visitors who have travelled many miles including someone who made a 600-mile round trip on our opening day specifically to see the exhibition which is incredible.

Karen Larkin with two of the main character costumes from the Netflix series The Last Kingdom.

"There are also visitors who haven’t heard of the series but after seeing the exhibition were heading home to start watching it.

"There is a real buzz about the place and it’s great to see the reaction of the real TLK fans when they see the costumes and props. I feel very honoured to have the items here on display and hope our visitors enjoy them over the rest of this season.”

She added: "The reaction to the exhibition on social media has been mind-blowing - such is the popularity of the series. A post shared by the official The Last Kingdom instagram account about our exhibition has had over 81k likes.

“It’s a real win-win for the area too, shining a spotlight on Northumberland and the real kingdom of Bebbanburg and encouraging visitors to the area in the shoulder months of the season.”

Bamburgh Castle. Picture: Hannes Becker

The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories novels.

Although much of the filming took place in Hungary, some of the battle scenes from season three were filmed on Bamburgh beach in the shadow of the famous castle.

Bamburgh Castle is open daily to visitors from 10am until 5pm (last admission 4pm)

Visitors do not have to pay extra to see the display – it is included in the admission price.