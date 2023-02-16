John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, directors of Hollywood blockbuster Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was partly filmed at Alnwick Castle in 2021, have given the festival a thumbs up.

Assistant director Thomas Bentley is also jetting over to Alnwick to lead two events at the festival, where he'll give inside secrets to breaking into the movie industry.

The Dungeons and Dragons team have also gifted the festival two tickets to the Hollywood premiere, alongside £500 for travel and accommodation.

Story Fest organiser Suzy Walker with Cllr Martin Harrington. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

To be in with a chance of attending the event and seeing stars Chris Pine and Hugh Grant in the flesh, attend any event relating to the blockbuster and you will be in the running.

Suzy Walker, journalist and organiser, said: "It is so amazing. I can’t believe that people are flying over from Hollywood for the event!

"It just started as a small idea and it is already so much bigger than what we ever expected.”

The event takes place from February 24-26.

Authors including LJ Ross and Ann Cleeves have been lined up in what, it is hoped, will establish Alnwick as the story town of the north.

Others on the programme include the BBC's Dr Janina Ramirez, author and presenter of Raiders of the Lost Past; Dan Jackson, Liz Allard and Michael Chaplin along with Michael Booth and Michael Heppell, Davina McCall’s life coach.

The town will also be transformed into a fringe festival, with cafes, restaurants and shops involved in putting the town on the map for its creativity.

Town centre businesses, such as EB Bridal and Taste of Northumberland, will have poets, choirs and workshops across the weekend, free of charge. At night, the pubs will be hosting open mic events.

Crime author Ann Cleeves, who is behind the Vera novels.

Robinson’s department store are also welcoming The Gruffalo, who will be meeting children across the weekend in the store and on the streets of Alnwick.

Suzy added: “We have tried to make things as affordable as possible because it’s been a really tough time for people. That’s why we’re so happy to be offering the fringe festival which will help local businesses and get local people involved.”