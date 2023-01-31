Happy Head Shed, formerly known as Cramlington Man Shed, runs sociable workshop sessions and creative classes to help isolated people with their mental health.

The charity will launch the shop at its new facility in Ashington, which it recently relocated to, on February 4 at 10am.

The shop will sell products from local small businesses with the charity taking a commission, as well as items made by shed members, and is being run by Mayfli, an online marketplace for independent sellers.

The gift shop has been set up at Happy Head Shed's new facility.

Alan Mertsch, founder of the Happy Head Shed, said: “We are very excited that Mayfli has decided to help raise funds for our Charity and that we can support our Independent businesses at the same time.”

The charity recently revealed it had been under financial pressure and was struggling to secure adequate funding to cope with cost of living crisis strains.

Mayfli founder Racheal Straughan said: “We are over the moon that we can help support the Happy Head Shed charity while also helping independent businesses thrive.

“Our hope is to prove that an online marketplace can be successful while also focusing on social responsibility.”

The shop is run in partnership with Mayfli

The shop will stock gifts for weddings, Valentine’s Day, and more, including artwork, soaps, candles, jewellery, and chocolate.

Happy Head Shed also has a laser engraving machine, which can be used to personalise gifts from the shop.

The shed and gift store is located at Unit 2, Headley Trade Park in Ashington’s North Seaton Industrial Estate.