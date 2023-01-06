The organisation’s work helping isolated people with their mental health by running sociable workshop sessions and courses is at risk because of financial struggles.

40-year-old Alan Mersch, who runs the charity, said: “We are trying to offer activities to help people with mental health but we are really struggling to do what we are trying to achieve without adequate funding.

“For me it is really satisfying, but then the other part of it, the financial part of it, is causing me struggles with my mental health because I need the money to do it.”

An item produced at Cramlington Man Shed. Members sell items built in the workshop to raise money for the charity's survival.

On top of DIY, the shed teaches photography, chocolate making, and more.

Alan is trying to offer more and become a warm space as the venture approaches a year of operation, but needs more funding to continue benefiting the community.

He said: “At a lot of the places that are available, like community centres, there are no activities, whereas we try to do activities and keep the mind active.

“With the financial crisis we are having, I think it is going to hit mental health.

Cramlington Man Shed exists to provide a sociable setting where you can be open about mental health struggles.

“If you are struggling with your mental health, get advice and reach out to someone. A friend, family member, or contact your local shed and get yourself out of the house.”

But the shed’s 23 members have started to get creative about how they fundraise for the facility’s survival, including by selling items made during sessions, applying for lottery funding, and running a car wash.

Alan wants the council to do more to support the shed’s work too.

He said: “It's just annoying that, unfortunately, we have gotten very little help from [the council].

“A lot of high end people come to visit, they have a cup of tea, and then nothing happens. It gets me down but I am just trying to remain positive.”

Alan previously funded the charity’s operations personally but is now unable to do so, as he gave up his business when running Cramlington Man Shed became too time consuming.

He has teamed up with Northumberland Recovery College to offer a series of free sessions for men and women that are currently running.

