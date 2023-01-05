The sessions are organised by Northumberland Recovery College and are held at Cramlington Man Shed.

Sessions will run every Friday for four weeks, with the first one running from 10am until noon on January 6, and a women only session will run every Saturday for four weeks starting on January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Recovery College coordinator Claire Baigent said: “I think the idea of having a men's shed provision for Northumberland is really good.

The free sessions will be held at Cramlington Man Shed

“It is a great way to get men together talking about their mental health and doing things in collaboration with other people, so they are not going to the bottom of the garden and sitting in their shed on their own.

“We have also set up the women's shed sessions because for a lot of women doing DIY, it is a bit intimidating if there are men there who might be more familiar with what they are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions were inspired by a similar event run last year and are free for anyone in Northumberland.

Claire, who is from Alnwick, said: “So far we have had quite a few signups. It has been quite popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think people are wanting to get back together with other people after Covid and are getting back into a community mentality.”

Northumberland Recovery College is run by Mental Health Concern, a charity who are commissioned by the NHS to provide community mental health and wellbeing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Claire was keen to stress that the sessions, and other events she organises, are for anyone who is looking to get out of the house and meet people, not just for people with a clinical mental health diagnosis.

The 39-year-old said: “You just need to be prepared to open up about your mental health or look for some support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes people do not think that there are things out there.

“But actually I think if you go out, you are doing things with other people, and you are connecting with other people, that helps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad