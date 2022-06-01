Town councils, organisations, community groups, pubs and residents have put together a number of events across the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Beacons are also being lit in Bedlington, Newbiggin and Blyth, among others on Thursday, June 2.

Seventy years of popular music throughout the reign of Her Majesty will be celebrated at a special Jubilee event in Ridley Park, Blyth.

Cramlington Town Council’s Community and Youth Manager Maggie Martin with the Cramlington Jubilee Line.

The free Jubilee Picnic in the Park will take place on Sunday, June 5, between 1pm and 5pm.

Headlining the open-air event is County Durham born, Graeme Danby while the town’s Beaconsfield Operatic Society, Jen Stevens, Ellington Colliery Brass Band will also perform.

There will also be street performers including Princess Penelope of the Swans, Fairy Elfin, stilt-walking Palace Guards and a few surprises.

Blyth Town Council Mayor, Cllr Warren Taylor said: "We’ve booked good weather for this afternoon of music with well-loved songs from each decade of the Queen’s reign.

"The performers are all of a very high standard and will entertain people of all ages.”

Elsewhere, 3,000 portraits of Her Majesty have been hung in Cramlington as the town’s residents create the ‘Cramlington Jubilee Line’ art installation.

The images have been hung on washing lines and walls in Manor Walks Shopping Centre, the Community Hub and Cramlington Town Council office, creating a giant community artwork.

Cramlington Town Mayor Loraine De Simone said: “The Cramlington Jubilee Line is a wonderful tribute from the residents of Cramlington to Her Majesty The Queen. The portraits are just fantastic!

“Every school in Cramlington and many community groups have been involved with this Town Council project.”

“Listening to the comments as people walk by the pictures is wonderful!.”

“I must thank the staff at Manor Walks Shopping Centre and Northumberland Communities Together for letting us display the Jubilee Line in their public space and being very helpful when the cards were being hung.”

“I urge people to take a few minutes to stop and look at the pictures – they make me smile and feel full of Jubilee happiness!”

Manor Walks is holding a huge street party on the South Mall will take place from 1pm to 3pm on Friday, June 3, featuring royal themed decorations, food, games and music.

There are six seats per table and a total of 180 tickets available to the tea party event, which are on sale for a £1 donation that will go to local causes.

Guests will enjoy a selection of finger food, a soft drink, plus fun entertainment from 1pm to 3pm.

Between 10am and 3pm there will be a host of singers, dancers and performers on stage in Centre Mall entertaining shoppers.

Waterloo Rest Home, in Blyth, is joining with other organisations to host the party, which will be their first in two years featuring entertainment following the Covid pandemic.

The home, whose residents range from 35 to 99-years-old, has been decked out in Union Jack flags and other Royal related memorabilia both inside and outside ahead of the event on Sunday, June 5.

A family funday is being held at South Beach pub, Blyth, on Thursday, June 2, and will run from noon to 7pm followed by a live DJ until late. Entry is free.

Local band Work In Progress will be the headline act on the stage with other performers including Bernie McBride, Craig Redpath and Mad Manners NE.

There will also be a bouncy castle, numerous local market traders, dance displays from local dance groups as well as other attractions throughout the day including mascots, face painting, and emergency service visits.

A special ceremony is being held to mark the official opening of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden in Blyth.

The Friends of Crofton Field have created the new venture, which will be formally opened by the Mayor of Blyth, Councillor Warren Taylor on Thursday, June 2, at 2.15pm, during a celebratory ‘Open Afternoon’ in the Dune Walk Car Park.