A Newcastle United fan has had a Greggs sausage roll buzz cut ahead of the Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Nicholls decided to showcase his devotion to his beloved home city – and the region’s famous bakery chain – by requesting the seriously unique haircut.

The buzzcut features the iconic Greggs sausage roll peeking out of a Greggs paper bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old, from Ashington, has been a Newcastle United fan his whole life, going to games with his father, grandfather and uncles from an early age. He’s now a front row season ticket holder and attends every match, home and away, with his 11-year-old daughter.

Matty Nicholls with his Greggs-inspired cup final haircut.

The Greggs-inspired trim comes courtesy of .edits barbershop in Newcastle, and was lovingly shaved by local barber Mich Lange, who counts Newcastle players including Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton and Kieran Trippier amongst his regular clientele.

Pictures of the haircut surfaced online when Mich Lange took to Instagram to show off his creation, and Greggs fans were quick to comment how impressed they were with the sausage roll inspired cut.

One user commented “This can’t be a real…” while another commented “I’ll be in for chicken bake on Saturday mate!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Greggs themselves couldn’t resist a cheeky comment on the unique hairstyle, with the brand’s official Instagram reposting the unique haircut to their stories, commenting “Short Bake and Sides”.

Matty Nicholls' cup final haircut.

Following the reaction on social, Greggs are in contact with Mich at .edits barbershop to arrange two hair appointments of the now dubbed ‘Short, Bake and Sides’.

The link to book the appointments will be posted on Greggs’ Instagram bio at 6pm tonight, giving other fans the chance to get the iconic haircut ahead of the game on Sunday.

It would be the first domestic trophy win for Newcastle in 70 years if they triumph over Liverpool on Sunday.