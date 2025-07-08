My youngest son - the blond one - is a viral internet sensation. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

An online post he produced for TikTok garnered over a million views - which, if they were newspaper sales or attendees at a public reading, would be a source of great pride (and money).

Turns out going viral is no big deal these days. Internet sensations are ten a penny, apparently. But still, he made it.

To capture on film that precious moment when a young student delivers a moving speech to inspire a generation is a rare and wonderful thing.

But that wasn’t it.

Our Isaac’s TikTok features a pal of his hoofing a football about 40 yards against a window, behind which diligent students, deep in thought, are startled by the noise of the ball making impact.

From memory, the short clip is accompanied by a voiceover encouraging travel via a well-known holiday company.

I could, of course, go on TikTok (it’s another vapid social media app, in case you didn’t know) and give you more detail, but I deleted it from my phone.

Not, I hasten to add, because I feared the Chinese were hoovering up the precious information I have stored on there or in case they were reading my thoughts.

But because I found myself being dragged into doom-scrolling through a seemingly infinite selection of equally banal yet oddly addictive clips of people doing stupid things.

Anyway, this bizarre piece of footage was suddenly hot property in the internet brat-osphere and our Isaac was bombarded with begging letters from well-known site owners asking if they could use it on their platforms.

He duly obliged. Hunt it down if you’re desperate. It is his second viral sensation. The last one actually features my boy. He’s being lectured by a teacher, but his pals get him laughing by making funny noises in the background. I know. Cutting-edge stuff.

Whether he can make a career out of this is open to question, but I do believe he has an unlimited capacity for doing the unexpected… which in this world appears to be the golden ticket to success.

My ‘blond one’ is getting attention for doing odd things, which hasn’t done a certain ‘orange one’ stateside any harm. Hmm. Laugh or cry? I think the latter is winning out…