GALLERY: The Prince of Wales in Northumberland, Day 2: Elderberries

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Northumberland chat to Maurice Frost. Picture by Jane Coltman
The Prince of Wales met members of the Elderberries project during his two-day visit to Northumberland.

These Jane Coltman pictures show him at the drop-in centre, where he unveiled a plaque to mark his visit.

The Elderberries scheme at The Alnwick Garden is designed to combat isolation and loneliness among Northumberland’s elderly community.

