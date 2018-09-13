GALLERY: The Prince of Wales in Northumberland, Day 2: Elderberries

The Prince of Wales met members of the Elderberries project during his two-day visit to Northumberland.

These Jane Coltman pictures show him at the drop-in centre, where he unveiled a plaque to mark his visit.

The Elderberries scheme at The Alnwick Garden is designed to combat isolation and loneliness among Northumberland’s elderly community.

