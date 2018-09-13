GALLERY: The Prince of Wales in Northumberland, Day 2: The Alnwick Garden

Prince Charles chats to sisters Eileen Gearing, Sheila Maddison and Audrey Maddison.
The Prince of Wales was in Alnwick today, on the second part of a two-day visit to Northumberland.

Accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, he went to The Alnwick Garden, where he met staff, called in to the Elderberries drop-in centre and met volunteers and carers at a special garden party.

Here is a selection of photos by Gazette photographer Jane Coltman, taken at the start of the Alnwick visit.

