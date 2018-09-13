GALLERY: The Prince of Wales in Northumberland, Day 1

The Prince of Wales is in Northumberland, on a two-day trip to the county.

He has a busy schedule, yesterday visiting The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre on Hadrian’s Wall; the farmers’ market in Hexham and Hexham Abbey; Kirkharle, the birthplace of Capability Brown; and Kielder Salmon Centre and Hatchery at Kielder Water and Forest Park.

Today he is at the Moorland Spirit Company’s Hepple Gin distillery, followed by a visit to The Alnwick Garden, where he will visit the Elderberries drop-in centre and attend the Duchess of Northumberland’s annual garden party for volunteers and carers.

This is a gallery of pictures from Wednesday’s engagements. Check back later for more on today’s visits.