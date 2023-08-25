The excavation of Milecastle 46, which is part of a five year project by The Vindolanda Charitable Trust at the Magna site, is in its fourth period, the official halfway point for Magna’s 2023 season.

The exploration of the Milecastle 46’s interior and exterior has had some unanticipated discoveries like a Samian sherd, which was their first piece of decorated pottery.

Franki, the geoarchaeologist for the Magna Project, said: “We were not expecting to unearth fine ware at the milecastle, but this nevertheless furthers the narrative that Milecastle 46 was used as a customs point for those going in between Roman Britain and “barbaric” Caledonia.

Excavations at Vindolanda. Image: Vindolanda Trust

“So far our excavation is building a wonderfully rich narrative for the Roman usage of this landscape and I’m hoping that these next few weeks will allow this narrative to grow even more.”

The trench has been extended southwards to give the team an idea of where the roods outside the milecastle lead to in hopes to see some junctions forming between different sections.

Rachel Frame, senior archeologist for the Magna Project, said: “The central road heading out of the milecastle is already under investigation, but I can’t wait to see what else comes up as we continue working in this new area.”

She added: “It’s also been really nice to see a few more Roman artefacts being found, including some Roman glass and the top of a ring-necked flagon along with other promising discoveries!”

Earlier in the excavation, during their second period, one of the team’s first discoveries gave a glimpse of Roman life and how the milecastle may have been used almost 2000 years ago.

The project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund with a grant of £1.625m, aims are to achieve a better understanding of the continued impact of climate change on the buried archaeology.

Sophie, the Activity & Diversity Officer for the Magna Project, said: “The whole team have been delighted to discover this decorated sherd of Samian at the northern frontier of Roman Britain.

“Each individual sherd of pottery has the potential to make a connection with the last ancient person who held it. A pottery sherd can tell us about when the pot was made and used and about the journey it took to reach the edge of empire at Milecastle 46.”

It is anticipated that 200,000 sherds of pottery from the excavations at Roman Magna and Roman Vindolanda will be uncovered over the five years.

The Vindolanda Charitable Trust want to raise resources for pottery studies, to donate to the race to £100k Pottery Appeal, which ends on September 22, click this link.

Excavations will continue this year until September 22 and volunteer places for the Magna 2024 excavations will open on October 17.