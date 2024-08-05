A historic church and graveyard in Northumberland is at risk of falling into the sea without intervention to prevent coastal erosion.

A section of seawall in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea has been damaged by erosion over time, meaning St Bartholomew's Church and its burial grounds could be at risk in the future without action to shore up defences.

Northumberland County Council, the body responsible for the area’s coastal protections, is now exploring funding options for a scheme to restore the erosion defences at this area of Church Point.

Funding has already been secured for a detailed study of the condition of the seawall and Environment Agency grant-in-aid funding would also be available once a project is decided on, but it is unlikely this would fully fund the work required.

The cemetery at St Bartholomew's Church in Newbiggin is at risk unless action is taken to fix the seawall. (Photo by National World)

A council spokesperson said: "Northumberland County Council recognises that St Bartholomew's Church and burial grounds are an iconic part of the county's cultural and historical environment.

"Coastline inspections have revealed that the Little Bay seawall in Newbiggin is gradually being compromised. Although not an immediate risk, over time, if the sea wall were to fail, the cemetery and eventually the church itself would be at risk from coastal erosion.

“The council has secured funding from the Environment Agency for a detailed study of the sea defences and to identify options for underpinning the existing wall and constructing a new concrete toe.

“As the costs of the works identified by the study exceed the available funding, the council is working with the Environment Agency to source additional funding, including from the church, to ensure the seawall's long-term stability and safety.

“Discussions are ongoing and further updates will be provided as progress is made.”

The danger to the Grade I listed church was raised in the House of Commons by Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery last month.

Speaking on July 25, he said: “It is a beautiful church but it is in serious danger of sliding into the North Sea because of coastal erosion. Sadly, the last government allowed funding for sea defences only to protect residential properties.

“Can we have a debate in government time to discuss how to change that rule before this lovely church and some of its former residents slide into the North Sea?”

Responding, the Labour government’s Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell said: “I am sorry to hear about that historic church in my honourable friend’s constituency.

“He is right that coastal erosion is one of the key challenges that his community and many others face, and it is one of the issues that my right honourable friend the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is prioritising in his work on the flood resilience taskforce and on coastal community resilience.

“So I will ensure that my honourable friend’s comments have been heard and that he gets a full reply.”

The council is also working on new safety measures for the promenade in Blyth after erosion over winter as a result of bad weather created a steep drop between the path and the beach, with its temporary measures subject to criticism.

Work has also begun to clean up illegally dumped industrial waste in Lynemouth that was exposed by erosion, and Alnmouth Village Golf Club’s historic course is under threat from coastal erosion.