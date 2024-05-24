Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Final preparations for an industrial pollution clean up operation are underway near Lynemouth.

A temporary bridge has been installed over the River Lyne so construction traffic can avoid the road between Lynemouth and Creswell during the project.

Industrial waste from collieries has been dumped illegally in the area since 1934 and hazardous materials have become exposed over time by coastal erosion.

£5m was set aside by Northumberland County Council to tackle the issue in 2021 but it was 2023 before the necessary regulatory permissions were secured.

Access roads and a waste processing area will now be set up ahead of excavations beginning in June.

Waste materials will be disposed of elsewhere and the landscape will be reinstated, with the project expected to be completed by autumn.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It is a very expensive scheme but one that is so important, not just locally but for the whole county, in tidying up and restoring this land to the way it should be.

“This is a key project in our commitment to put the environment at the heart of everything we do and in a few months we will see benefits for local residents, visitors, and our wildlife for years to come.”

In a statement, local councillors Scott Dickinson and Liz Dunn said: “Every time we see any action we welcome it with open arms to get a partnership solution to this historic problem.

“We are proud of our golden coastline and want it to be hazard free in the future.”